Russia recruits "disposable" agents in Europe - FIS

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, European intelligence services have expelled approximately 700 Russian intelligence officers who operated under the cover of diplomatic missions. Now the Russians have begun to actively recruit "disposable" agents among civilians in Europe through social networks, churches, and sports clubs.

As Censor.NET reports, this was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service.

"The largest purges took place in Bulgaria, where 82 representatives of Russian diplomatic missions were given the status of "persona non grata". In Germany, 65 people were expelled, in Poland - 58, in Romania - 52, in Slovakia - 39, in the Netherlands and Slovenia - 34 each, etc.," the report says.

After the loss of the network under diplomatic cover, Russian intelligence services switched to recruiting "disposable agents" among civilians in Europe:

47 cases of accusations of espionage in favor of Moscow were recorded in Poland;

20 – in Estonia;

19 – in Latvia;

12 – in Germany;

10 – in the United Kingdom.

In total, 130 people in 12 European countries were suspected of working for Russia.

Russian recruiters actively use the Internet, social networks, church communities, sports clubs and mass events to search for potential perpetrators.

Such people are usually recruited only once - to obtain information or perform certain tasks for the benefit of the aggressor. This is part of the Kremlin's hybrid strategy aimed at undermining the security of European states.

"We call on Ukrainians and citizens of other countries to be vigilant so as not to become an instrument of Russian aggression," the FIS noted.

