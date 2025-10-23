Locksmith and lab assistant spying for Russia at defence plant in Mykolaiv region, - SSU. PHOTO

An agent group of the Russian GRU was exposed in Mykolaiv region, which was spying at one of the enterprises of the defence industry.

This was reported by the SSU press service, Censor.NET informs.

It is noted that the agents were exposed by SSU counterintelligence officers together with the Minister of Defence.

Who was detained?

According to the SSU, a laboratory assistant and a locksmith at a defence plant were working for the enemy, acting separately from each other and "leaking" the geolocation of production workshops and information about the security of the facility to the occupiers.





Through them, the Russian special services also tried to find out about the existence and types of defence orders fulfilled by the company.

"In addition, the defendants 'reported' to the curator on the consequences of combined missile and drone attacks on the port city and monitored the deployment of Ukrainian troops," the statement said.

The agents were detained during their work shifts.

They came to the attention of Russian military intelligence when they posted anti-Ukrainian comments on Telegram channels.

During the searches, the SSU seized smartphones with media files and coordinates of defence facilities where the ruscists were preparing air strikes.

The detainees have now been served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

They are being held without the right to be released on bail. Both face life imprisonment with the confiscation of property.

