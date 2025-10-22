SSU unveils new generation of legendary Sea Baby naval drones. VIDEO

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has unveiled a new generation of "Sea Baby" unmanned maritime platforms.

According to Censor.NET, these drones have already been tested in successful missions in the Black Sea. In particular, they were involved in the third attack on the Crimean bridge, which took place on 3 June 2025.

"Our drones have changed the balance of power in the Black Sea and proven their effectiveness. The new generation of Sea Baby systems is even more powerful. The operation to clear the Black Sea of the Russian fleet will continue. The enemy will feel the full force of our technological advances," said SSU Head Lieutenant General Vasyl Maliuk.

According to SSU Brigadier General Ivan Lukashevych (call sign Hunter), during this year’s strike on the Crimean Bridge, the Sea Baby drones delivered explosives to the designated point — which were then used to blow up the supports of the illegal structure.

The new modifications of the Sea Baby were built using funds raised by Ukrainians through the UNITED24 fundraising platform.

One of the heads of the SSU’s military counterintelligence, who oversees the 13th Main Directorate of Military Counterintelligence, call sign "Hunter", said the upgraded drones can travel more than 1,500 km, carry up to 2,000 kg of payload, feature upgraded engines and a modern navigation system.

The SSU development team demonstrated two drones fitted with different weapon sets:

The first is equipped with a gyro-stabilized machine-gun mount that includes an auto-tracking and target-recognition system.

The second carries heavy armament: a 10-round multiple-rocket launcher of the "Grad" type.

"The SSU is the architect of a new kind of maritime warfare. We are constantly looking for effective means to preserve Ukraine’s advantage in the Black Sea for as long as possible. The President’s task — neutralising the powerful Russian Black Sea Fleet — is what we are actively working on," Brigadier General Ivan Lukashevych ("Hunter") said.

The Security Service continues to develop other samples of cutting-edge weaponry and has already successfully deployed them in the Black Sea. Detailed information about these systems, however, remains classified for now.

