"General Chereshnia" launches Shahed-interceptor drone into serial production. VIDEO

Drone Industry

A team of engineers and developers at General Chereshnia, working closely with defence units, has completed development and is moving the drone interceptor "General Chereshnia Bullet" into serial production.

"Bullet" is designed to detect and neutralize enemy strike UAVs such as Shahed, the company’s press office reported.

The manufacturer says that during trials, the Bullet reached a top speed of 309 km/h, delivering the manoeuvrability and responsiveness needed to intercept highly agile aerial targets. The design combines modern aerodynamic solutions with dynamic software to enable rapid responses in tactical conditions.

The Bullet is produced in several variants: night, day and one equipped with an in-flight re-targeting system.

"The General Chereshnia Bullet is the result of close cooperation between our top specialists and the military, who were able to bring the new UAV from concept to serial production in short order. We will continue to refine the Bullet to give units modern and reliable solutions for countering aerial threats," said Yaroslav Hryshyn, founder of General Chereshnia.

Key facts about the General Chereshnia Bullet:

Role: interception and neutralisation of enemy strike UAVs (including Shahed-type systems and similar threats).

interception and neutralisation of enemy strike UAVs (including Shahed-type systems and similar threats). Top speed: 309 km/h (trial speed).

309 km/h (trial speed). Design: aerodynamically optimised for high speed and manoeuvrability.

Next steps include scaling up serial production. The manufacturer is also developing operator training and maintenance support programmes and has launched the "General Chereshnia Academy" for that purpose.

Read more: Netherlands to provide Ukraine with over 150 THeMIS ground robots

General Chereshnia is a Ukrainian defence-tech company that develops and mass-produces strike FPV kamikaze drones and drone interceptors. All of its products are designed for real frontline tasks and are used in combat conditions by Ukraine’s security and defence forces.