Netherlands to provide Ukraine with over 150 THeMIS ground robots

Drone Industry

Dutch company Milrem Robotics will supply Ukraine with over 150 THeMIS unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs).

The company’s press service reported this, according to Censor.NET.

The delivery will take place under a Dutch-led defense initiative.

"A significant part of these vehicles will be assembled and delivered in cooperation with VDL Defentec. The donation was first announced in September, but the donor country was not disclosed at that time," the statement reads.

The delivery will be handled by Milrem Robotics Netherlands in coordination with VDL Defentec, which is setting up a dedicated final assembly line for the ground robots at its factory in Born.

Milrem Robotics will also conduct comprehensive training for Ukrainian operators and support personnel to ensure the effective deployment and maintenance of the systems in field conditions.

