He was instructor for Armed Forces of Ukraine: SSU exposes Briton who worked for Russian special services, - media

In Ukraine, Ross David Cutmore, a British citizen who worked for the Russian special services and was engaged in intelligence and sabotage activities in Ukraine during 2024-2025, has been exposed.

This was reported by UP with reference to sources, as reported by Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

The agent was exposed by counterintelligence officers from the SSU and UK special services in early October.

Watch more: SSU’s Sea Baby drones struck two Russian tankers subject to sanctions in Black Sea - sources. VIDEO

The interlocutors noted that Ross David Cutmore arrived in Ukraine in 2024 as a military instructor to assist in the training and preparation of Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel.

The man had military experience gained during his service in the British Army and his stay in the Middle East.

See more: Enemy agent preparing new attack on Chernivtsi and calling for strikes on western regions has been detained, - SSU. PHOTOS

Russia transferred weapons to the British

Sources also say that Cutmore received firearms and ammunition from Russian special services "to conduct targeted killings within Ukraine."

The investigation has reason to believe that the instructor imported and distributed weapons in Ukraine that were used to kill Demian Hanul, Iryna Farion, and Andrii Parubii.

Cutmore is currently in custody, and the investigation is ongoing.

Read more: FSB agent who worked for enemy detained after his mother had been arrested for preparing terrorist attack. PHOTOS