FSB agent who worked for enemy detained after his mother had been arrested for preparing terrorist attack. PHOTOS

The Security Service's counterintelligence unit detained another FSB agent in Kharkiv.

According to the case file, the enemy collaborator was a 19-year-old local resident whose mother had been exposed by the SSU in January 2025 for organising a terrorist attack, reports Censor.NET.

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Details of the investigation

As the investigation established, after the arrest of his mother, who, on behalf of the Russian Federation, attempted to blow up a veteran of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with a homemade bomb, the suspect left to stay with relatives in Moscow. There, he immediately came to the attention of Russian special services. First, the enemy recruited him, and then "returned" him to Kharkiv to carry out intelligence tasks.

To get the young man to cooperate, the Russians promised him further "evacuation" to the Russian Federation with a departmental award from the FSB and assistance in admission to Russian university.

He subsequently arrived in Kharkiv and began tracking the locations of the Defence Forces, in particular the logistics warehouses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

To gather intelligence, the suspect walked around the area, secretly photographed potential "targets" and marked their coordinates on Google Maps.

The agent then summarised the intelligence information, added his own comments and stored it on his smartphone for the FSB "report".

SSU officers exposed the perpetrator in advance, documented his crimes and detained him at his place of residence.

During searches, a mobile phone with geolocations of Ukrainian objects and an anonymous chat with an FSB curator was seized from him.

Investigators from the Security Service notified the agent a suspicion of high treason committed under martial law.

The perpetrator is in custody and faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

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