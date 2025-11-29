Day in Kharkiv region: enemy struck Kharkiv and five settlements, causing casualties. In morning, it attacked Blyzniuky district. PHOTO

Over the past day, Russian troops have been hitting Kharkiv and settlements in the Chuhuiv and Kupiansk districts with guided bombs and drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Synyehubov, and the National Police of Ukraine.

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Russians attacked the Blyzniuky district in the morning

Russian troops launched UAV strikes on the Blyzniuky district in the Kharkiv region in the morning. The attack damaged a private residential building and a farm building.

Three women, aged 67, 65, and 73, suffered acute stress reactions as a result of the shelling. Medical personnel provided them with the necessary assistance.

Synehubov stressed that Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure in the region continue and urged residents not to ignore air raid sirens.

See more: Zelenskyy: Russia launched 36 missiles and nearly 600 drones — the main targets were energy and civilian facilities, three people were killed, and dozens were wounded. PHOTOS

Shelling over the past day

Over the past day, the city of Kharkiv and five settlements in the Kharkiv region were hit by enemy strikes. As a result of the shelling, two people were killed, and two were injured.

The enemy actively used various types of weapons in the Kharkiv region:

10 KABs;

2 FPV drones;

19 UAVs (type to be determined).

The occupiers struck the Chuhuiv district with guided aircraft. Two civilian men were killed. Women aged 52 and 61 were injured. Private houses, farm buildings, a cultural centre, and cars were damaged. Fires broke out.

A guided aerial bomb hit the city of Kharkiv. Windows in apartment buildings and a car were damaged.

Houses in the Kupiansk district were damaged as a result of the shelling.





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