FSB agent who directed Russian strikes on fuel depots in Zaporizhzhia was sentenced to 15 years in prison

Based on evidence gathered by the Security Service, another FSB agent who spied for the enemy in Zaporizhzhia was sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Security Service of Ukraine.

See more: SSU detained another FSB agent who adjusted Russian strikes on Kramatorsk. PHOTO

The traitor passed on the coordinates of fuel depots and the movements of fuel tankers to the enemy so that they could adjust their attacks.

He coordinated Russian air strikes on local fuel and lubricant depots. The SSU counterintelligence service detained the perpetrator in June 2024.

As the investigation established, on the enemy's orders, the suspect walked around the frontline town, tracked the geolocations of fuel depots, marked their coordinates on Google Maps, and sent them to his supervisor via messenger.

The agent also monitored traffic intensity and the approximate number of fuel tankers, including those with military markings, located on the territory of the warehouses.

By striking logistics infrastructure, the Russians planned to disrupt the uninterrupted supply of fuel to the civilian population and the Defense Forces fighting on the southern front.

During searches of the offender's place of residence, a smartphone containing evidence of his work for the FSB was seized.

Based on materials provided by the Security Service of Ukraine, the court found the agent guilty of treason committed by a group of individuals acting in concert under martial law.