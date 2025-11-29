SSU’s Sea Baby drones struck two Russian tankers subject to sanctions in Black Sea - sources. VIDEO

The SSU's Sea Baby marine drones struck two sanctioned oil tankers, KAIRO and VIRAT, belonging to the Russian Federation's "shadow fleet" in the Black Sea.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing its own sources in the SSU.

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As noted, this was a joint operation between the 13th Main Directorate of Military Counterintelligence of the SSU and the Ukrainian Navy.

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"The ships were successfully targeted by modernised Sea Baby marine drones. They can cover long distances and are equipped with reinforced combat units," the sources said.

The video shows that after being hit, both tankers suffered critical damage and were effectively taken out of service.

This will deal a significant blow to Russian oil transportation. At the time of the attack, the sanctioned vessels were empty, heading for loading at the port of Novorossiysk.

See also: Tankers from Russia's "shadow" fleet begin to be dismantled for scrap metal

"The SSU continues to take active measures to curtail Russia's financial capabilities to wage war against Ukraine. Sea Baby marine drones disabled ships that could have transported nearly $70 million worth of oil and helped the Kremlin circumvent international sanctions," an informed source in the SSU said.