SSU exposed Russian agent who adjusted enemy strikes on Kramatorsk in Donetsk region. PHOTO

The Security Service's counterintelligence detained another Russian agent in the Donetsk region– a 35-year-old saleswoman at a military store in Kramatorsk who adjusted enemy attacks on the city.

In order to gather coordinates for shelling, the woman tried to secretly use military personnel who visited the store, according to Censor.NET.

Details of the investigation

To do this, the suspect established trusting relationships with them and then extracted the "necessary" information during casual conversations.

In this way, the agent was to obtain data for Russian intelligence on the deployment and strength of Defence Forces units near Kramatorsk.

Among other things, the perpetrator was particularly interested in the coordinates of fortified areas, mobile checkpoints, and combat positions of Ukrainian artillery.

The woman also walked around the frontline area and marked the coordinates of the Donetsk region defenders on Google Maps, which the Russians used to prepare their strikes.

SSU counterintelligence officers exposed the agent and detained her. During a search, her laptop and smartphone were seized, which she used to coordinate her intelligence activities with the occupiers.

According to the case file, the woman was recruited remotely by the Russians through her acquaintance, a militant of the Russian armed groups fighting against Ukraine on the eastern front.

SSU investigators informed the detainee that she was suspected of high treason committed under martial law.

The perpetrator is in custody. She faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

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