Russian strike on Kramatorsk: death toll rises to two

The death toll from yesterday's Russian strike on Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast has risen to two.

This was reported on Facebook by the city's mayor, Oleksandr Honcharenko, according to Censor.NET.

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New victim

"The death toll in Kramatorsk as a result of the Russian strike on a high-rise building on 1 December has risen to two - rescuers have recovered the body of a woman from under the rubble," he said.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: Lyman, Kramatorsk and Kostiantynivka under enemy attack. Two people killed, others wounded. PHOTOS

What preceded it?

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the enemy had struck a residential building in Kramatorsk, injuring four people. By morning, it became known that one person had died.

See more: Enemy struck residential area in Kramatorsk: 4 people wounded. PHOTO