Russian strike on Kramatorsk: death toll rises to two
The death toll from yesterday's Russian strike on Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast has risen to two.
This was reported on Facebook by the city's mayor, Oleksandr Honcharenko, according to Censor.NET.
New victim
"The death toll in Kramatorsk as a result of the Russian strike on a high-rise building on 1 December has risen to two - rescuers have recovered the body of a woman from under the rubble," he said.
What preceded it?
Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the enemy had struck a residential building in Kramatorsk, injuring four people. By morning, it became known that one person had died.
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