Former member of Party of Regions who directed Russian attacks on Sumy region sentenced to 15 years in prison, - SSU

Another FSB agent who spied for the enemy in the Sumy region received 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

What is known about the traitor

It has been established that the enemy's tasks were carried out by a 65-year-old former "functionary" of the local branch of the banned Party of Regions. He collected coordinates of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the State Border Service units for the Russians, which the enemy used to prepare strikes with long-range artillery and guided aerial bombs.

The "ex-regional" came to the attention of the FSB even before the start of the full-scale war during trips to visit relatives in Russia. After February 24, 2022, a Russian special services officer contacted the man remotely and requested intelligence data on the deployment of the Defense Forces in the border region.

To gather information, the traitor drove around the area in his own car and secretly recorded the locations of Ukrainian defenders. In addition, the agent covertly obtained information about the defenders of the Sumy region during conversations with acquaintances. In conversations, the perpetrator also reacted approvingly to enemy shelling of the region and glorified the Russians.

See more: FSB agent who coordinated enemy strikes on Kyiv detained - SSU. PHOTO

Arrest and sentencing

SSU officers detained the agent in June 2023 while he was conducting reconnaissance near Ukrainian military fortifications.

During searches, his Russian passport, membership card of the banned Party of Regions, and a smartphone with several messengers, which he used to contact his FSB handler, were seized.

The court found the agent guilty under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: