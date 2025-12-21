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Russia used drones to attack Ukraine: Air Force reports movement of enemy drones
On the evening of December 21, Russian troops again used strike drones to attack Ukraine.
According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the operational information of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
An air threat has been detected in various regions, and air defense forces are targeting enemy targets. Citizens are urged not to ignore air raid sirens and to remain in shelters until the all-clear is given.
Movement of enemy drones
At 17:27, it was reported that a UAV was heading from the south towards Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi.
At 17:35 - UAV over Zatoka from the west.
At 17:36 - KABs to the Zaporizhzhia region.
At 18:02 - UAV over Chornomorsk.
Take care of yourselves and stay in safe places!
- We previously reported that during the Russian attack on the Rivne region on December 21, a civilian infrastructure facility was hit.
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