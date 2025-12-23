Russian strike on Kyiv: 5 people injured, including child, building damaged. PHOTOS

Russian occupiers attacked Kyiv, resulting in several casualties.

This was reported by the press service of the KCMA, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

In the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv, the windows of a multi-storey building were damaged as a result of shelling. There are people trapped in the apartment.

Four people are known to have been injured, including a 16-year-old child.

Law enforcement officials later released details of the consequences of the enemy attack.

An enemy UAV damaged a five-storey building in the Sviatoshynskyi district.

As of 9:40 a.m., four people are known to have been injured, including a 16-year-old girl. A 48-year-old woman was hospitalised with shrapnel wounds, her condition is serious.







According to the SES, the number of victims has risen to five.







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