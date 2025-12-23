Russian strike on Kyiv: 5 people injured, including child, building damaged. PHOTOS
Russian occupiers attacked Kyiv, resulting in several casualties.
This was reported by the press service of the KCMA, according to Censor.NET.
Details
In the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv, the windows of a multi-storey building were damaged as a result of shelling. There are people trapped in the apartment.
Four people are known to have been injured, including a 16-year-old child.
Law enforcement officials later released details of the consequences of the enemy attack.
An enemy UAV damaged a five-storey building in the Sviatoshynskyi district.
As of 9:40 a.m., four people are known to have been injured, including a 16-year-old girl. A 48-year-old woman was hospitalised with shrapnel wounds, her condition is serious.
According to the SES, the number of victims has risen to five.
What is known about the shelling on 23 December?
- It was reported that Russian occupiers fired missiles and drones at Ukraine.
- Two people were injured in the Zhytomyr region. There is also news of a child's death in the region.
- A residential building was damaged in the Rivne region.
- A woman was killed in the Kyiv region, and damage was reported in two districts.
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