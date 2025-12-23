ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11622 visitors online
News Photo Shelling of Kyiv
6 042 8

Russian strike on Kyiv: 5 people injured, including child, building damaged. PHOTOS

Russian occupiers attacked Kyiv, resulting in several casualties.

This was reported by the press service of the KCMA, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

In the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv, the windows of a multi-storey building were damaged as a result of shelling. There are people trapped in the apartment.

Four people are known to have been injured, including a 16-year-old child.

Law enforcement officials later released details of the consequences of the enemy attack.

An enemy UAV damaged a five-storey building in the Sviatoshynskyi district.

As of 9:40 a.m., four people are known to have been injured, including a 16-year-old girl. A 48-year-old woman was hospitalised with shrapnel wounds, her condition is serious.

Shelling of Kyiv on 23 December 2025: what is known?
Shelling of Kyiv on 23 December 2025: what is known?
Shelling of Kyiv on 23 December 2025: what is known?

According to the SES, the number of victims has risen to five.

Обстріл Києва 23 грудня 2025 року: що відомо?
Обстріл Києва 23 грудня 2025 року: що відомо?
Обстріл Києва 23 грудня 2025 року: що відомо?

Read more: Russian troops strike Zhytomyr region: two children among injured, houses and enterprises damaged

What is known about the shelling on 23 December?

Read more: Russians may launch massive strike on Ukraine over Christmas. It is in their character, Zelenskyy says

Author: 

Kyiv (3015) shoot out (17966) Air attacks (660)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 