Massive attack by Russian Federation on energy sector: Rivne, Ternopil and Khmelnytskyi regions almost completely without power

On the night and morning of 23 December, the enemy carried out another massive attack on Ukraine's power grid, the ninth since the beginning of the year.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Ministry of Energy.

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Power outage

As noted, as a result of the attack, consumers in Rivne, Ternopil, and Khmelnytskyi regions were almost completely cut off from electricity by morning. There are also power outages caused by shelling in Vinnytsia, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions. Emergency repair work will begin as soon as the security situation allows.

Read more: Svyrydenko on night attack: Enemy used 600 drones and dozens of missiles, with energy sector in the western regions suffering most damage

Situation in Odesa region

According to the Ministry of Energy, several consecutive massive strikes on the region's energy infrastructure are still being dealt with in Odesa region, and a significant number of consumers remain without power. Energy companies are doing everything possible to get the damaged equipment back up and running as soon as possible.

Emergency power cuts

It is also noted that due to a massive missile and drone attack on the power system throughout Ukraine, emergency power cuts are currently in effect. The hourly power cut schedules previously announced by regional power companies are currently not in effect. Emergency power cuts will be cancelled as soon as the situation in the power system stabilises.

Read more: Enemy attacked electricity generation and transmission facilities in 4 regions, there are power outages, - Ministry of Energy

"As soon as the security situation allows, rescue workers and energy specialists will begin to eliminate the consequences of the attack in order to restore power supply in the regions," the Ministry of Energy added.

What preceded it?

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russia launched "Kalibr" cruise missiles from the Black Sea and is massively attacking Ukraine with drones.

Due to the enemy attack, emergency power cuts have been implemented in a number of regions.

It was also reported that the enemy attacked Rivne region, damaging an apartment building.

In addition, Russian troops struck the Zhytomyr region, injuring two children and damaging homes and enterprises.

In the Kyiv region, a woman was killed in the Russian attack, and there is damage in two districts of the region.

In the Odesa region, there is damage and power outages due to the Russian attack.

In addition, Russian forces attacked an energy facility in the Lviv region.

A Russian strike on Kyiv was also recorded. Four people were injured, including a child, and a house was damaged.

Read more: Russian troops strike Zhytomyr region: two children among injured, houses and enterprises damaged