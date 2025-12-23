Svyrydenko on night attack: Enemy used 600 drones and dozens of missiles, with energy sector in the western regions suffering most damage

Immediately after the night shelling, the government coordinated all services to eliminate the consequences of today's attack. The enemy used more than 600 drones and dozens of missiles.

This was reported by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko on her Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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"It was a deliberate, cynical Russian attack on the eve of Christmas. At a time when people were preparing for the holiday, the enemy tried to leave Ukrainian families without light, heat and a sense of security," the statement said.

Read more: Emergency power cuts have been implemented in number of regions (updated)

Consequences

According to Svyrydenko, energy facilities in western Ukraine were most affected by the attack.

"Due to the enemy's actions throughout the country, emergency power cuts are being implemented. They will be cancelled as soon as the situation in the power system stabilises.

Regional military administrations and all relevant services are already working to restore power to people as soon as possible. All resources have been mobilised for this purpose," the prime minister stressed.

See more: Russian strike on Kyiv: 5 people injured, including child, building damaged. PHOTOS

The Ministry of Energy, together with Ukrenergo, will provide updates on the further status of the power system.

What preceded it?

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russia launched "Kalibr" cruise missiles from the Black Sea and is massively attacking Ukraine with drones.

Due to the enemy attack, emergency power cuts have been implemented in a number of regions.

It was also reported that the enemy attacked Rivne region, damaging an apartment building.

In addition, Russian troops struck the Zhytomyr region, injuring two children and damaging homes and enterprises.

In the Kyiv region, a woman was killed in the Russian attack, and there is damage in two districts of the region.

In the Odesa region, there is damage and power outages due to the Russian attack.

In addition, Russian forces attacked an energy facility in the Lviv region.

A Russian strike on Kyiv was also recorded. Four people were injured, including a child, and a house was damaged.

Read more: Russian troops strike Zhytomyr region: two children among injured, houses and enterprises damaged