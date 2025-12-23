Russian troops attacked Odesa region with drones, causing damage and power outages. PHOTOS

On the night of 23 December, the enemy carried out another massive attack with strike UAVs on the south of Odesa region. Damage to energy, port, transport, industrial and residential infrastructure was recorded in the affected areas.

This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, on Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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Consequences

As noted, the strikes damaged a civilian dry cargo ship and a warehouse in one of the areas. The roof of a two-story residential building caught fire and a garage was damaged. The fires were quickly extinguished by rescuers.

In another area, the strikes damaged windows and roofs in 122 private houses and glazing in three more multi-storey buildings. An empty warehouse was damaged.

Read more: Russia attacked Odesa with strike UAVs: port infrastructure and civilian vessel damaged













"Fortunately, there were no casualties," the report said.

There are power outages

There are power outages in the areas that were hit. Critical infrastructure is being powered by generators. Emergency centres have been set up, and about 900 people have already sought help.

See more: Massive Russian attack on Odesa: fires at energy facilities and warehouses. PHOTOS

Rescue and emergency repair services are working at the scene. Their work is complicated by constant air raid alerts.

See more: Night attacks on Odesa: infrastructure facility damaged, one person wounded. PHOTOS

What preceded it?