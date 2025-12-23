Russian troops attacked Odesa region with drones, causing damage and power outages. PHOTOS
On the night of 23 December, the enemy carried out another massive attack with strike UAVs on the south of Odesa region. Damage to energy, port, transport, industrial and residential infrastructure was recorded in the affected areas.
This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, on Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.
Consequences
As noted, the strikes damaged a civilian dry cargo ship and a warehouse in one of the areas. The roof of a two-story residential building caught fire and a garage was damaged. The fires were quickly extinguished by rescuers.
In another area, the strikes damaged windows and roofs in 122 private houses and glazing in three more multi-storey buildings. An empty warehouse was damaged.
"Fortunately, there were no casualties," the report said.
There are power outages
There are power outages in the areas that were hit. Critical infrastructure is being powered by generators. Emergency centres have been set up, and about 900 people have already sought help.
Rescue and emergency repair services are working at the scene. Their work is complicated by constant air raid alerts.
What preceded it?
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russia had launched "Kalibr" cruise missiles from the Black Sea and was attacking Ukraine with drones on a massive scale.
- Due to the enemy attack, emergency power cuts have been implemented in a number of regions.
- It was also reported that the enemy attacked Rivne region, damaging an apartment building.
- In addition, Russian troops struck the Zhytomyr region, injuring two children and damaging houses and enterprises.
- In the Kyiv region, a woman was killed in the Russian attack, and there is damage in two districts of the region.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password