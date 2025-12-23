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Russia attacked Odesa with strike UAVs: port infrastructure and civilian vessel damaged
On the evening of Monday, 22 December, Russian troops attacked Odesa with strike drones. The attack damaged port infrastructure and a civilian vessel.
This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, according to Censor.NET.
Details of the attack
"Tonight, the enemy attacked Odesa again with strike UAVs. The attack damaged port infrastructure and a civilian vessel," the official said.
The relevant services are working to eliminate the consequences.
No information about casualties has been received so far.
Enemy strikes on Odesa region
- As a reminder, on 19 December, the Russians once again launched a massive attack on the port infrastructure of Odesa region.
- The enemy attack claimed eight lives and left 27 people injured.
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