Russia attacked Odesa with strike UAVs: port infrastructure and civilian vessel damaged

On the evening of Monday, 22 December, Russian troops attacked Odesa with strike drones. The attack damaged port infrastructure and a civilian vessel.

This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, according to Censor.NET.

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Details of the attack

"Tonight, the enemy attacked Odesa again with strike UAVs. The attack damaged port infrastructure and a civilian vessel," the official said.

The relevant services are working to eliminate the consequences.

No information about casualties has been received so far.

Read more: Consequences of the enemy strike on Odesa region: eight people killed. PHOTOS

Enemy strikes on Odesa region

As a reminder, on 19 December, the Russians once again launched a massive attack on the port infrastructure of Odesa region.

The enemy attack claimed eight lives and left 27 people injured.

See more: Massive Russian attack on Odesa: fires at energy facilities and warehouses. PHOTOS