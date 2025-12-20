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Consequences of the enemy strike on Odesa region: eight people killed. PHOTOS
On the evening of 19 December, Russians once again launched a massive attack on the port infrastructure of the Odesa region.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.
Eight people were killed in the enemy attack on the Odesa region, and another 27 were injured. Some of the victims were in a bus that was caught in the epicentre of the strike.
Trucks caught fire in the car park, and passenger cars were also damaged.
All fires were quickly extinguished.
Consequences of the Russian attack
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