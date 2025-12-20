Consequences of the enemy strike on Odesa region: eight people killed. PHOTOS

On the evening of 19 December, Russians once again launched a massive attack on the port infrastructure of the Odesa region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Eight people were killed in the enemy attack on the Odesa region, and another 27 were injured. Some of the victims were in a bus that was caught in the epicentre of the strike.

Trucks caught fire in the car park, and passenger cars were also damaged.

All fires were quickly extinguished.

Consequences of the Russian attack













Read more: There will be no increase in fuel prices due to Russian strike on bridge in Odesa region, - Svyrydenko