There will be no increase in fuel prices due to Russian strike on bridge in Odesa region, - Svyrydenko

The government is urgently dealing with the aftermath of Russian shelling of the main bridge connecting Odesa and Izmail.

This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, according to Censor.NET.

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Providing alternative transport links

According to the head of government, the primary task is to organise the maximum possible alternative transport links between parts of the Odesa region. All relevant services are involved in the work, and actions are being coordinated with international partners.

Price control

Svyrydenko stressed that the region has all the necessary resources to maintain humanitarian stability. She also assured that price increases, in particular for fuel, are not expected, and that the banking and payment systems are operating normally.

Passenger transport

The government is simplifying the conditions for passenger transport, primarily bus services, while expanding the capabilities of rail transport. Particular attention is being paid to creating conditions for the continuous operation of businesses.

Read on Censor.NET: Bessarabia left without road transport: the Odessa-Reni highway is closed to all types of transport

Coordination of government actions

Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Kuleba has been appointed responsible for coordinating all actions to eliminate the consequences of the Russian shelling of the bridge.