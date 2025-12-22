Massive Russian attack on Odesa: fires at energy facilities and warehouses. PHOTOS
In Odesa and the surrounding region, heavy shelling by Russia has caused fires at energy facilities and warehouses storing fertiliser and agricultural equipment. Air raid alerts are hampering the work of rescue workers.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the SES.
"The shelling caused fires at energy infrastructure facilities in the city and region. Warehouses storing fertiliser and agricultural equipment were also damaged.
The work of rescuers was complicated by constant 'air raid alerts,'" the report said.
Elimination of the consequences of the strike
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