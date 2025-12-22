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News Photo Drone attack on Odesa region Shelling of Odessa region
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Massive Russian attack on Odesa: fires at energy facilities and warehouses. PHOTOS

In Odesa and the surrounding region, heavy shelling by Russia has caused fires at energy facilities and warehouses storing fertiliser and agricultural equipment. Air raid alerts are hampering the work of rescue workers.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the SES.

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"The shelling caused fires at energy infrastructure facilities in the city and region. Warehouses storing fertiliser and agricultural equipment were also damaged.

The work of rescuers was complicated by constant 'air raid alerts,'" the report said.

See more: Night attacks on Odesa: infrastructure facility damaged, one person wounded. PHOTOS

Elimination of the consequences of the strike 

Massive shelling of Odesa: damage to warehouses and energy facilities
Massive shelling of Odesa: damage to warehouses and energy facilities
Massive shelling of Odesa: damage to warehouses and energy facilities
Massive shelling of Odesa: damage to warehouses and energy facilities
Massive shelling of Odesa: damage to warehouses and energy facilities
Massive shelling of Odesa: damage to warehouses and energy facilities
Massive shelling of Odesa: damage to warehouses and energy facilities
Massive shelling of Odesa: damage to warehouses and energy facilities
Massive shelling of Odesa: damage to warehouses and energy facilities

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shoot out (17936) Odesa (1197) Odesa region (1121) rescuers (73) State Emergency Service of Ukraine (1051) Odeskyy district (372)
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