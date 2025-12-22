Night attacks on Odesa: infrastructure facility damaged, one person wounded. PHOTOS

On the night of 22 December, Russian invaders damaged critical infrastructure in Odesa. Part of the district was left without electricity, and a man was injured.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the CMA, Serhii Lysak.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"A 30-year-old man was injured and taken to hospital with shrapnel wounds of moderate severity. Windows in a residential building were damaged. Utility services are working to eliminate the consequences, for which I am especially grateful," the report said.

Read more: Russia used drones to attack Ukraine: Air Force reports movement of enemy drones

Consequences of the enemy attack









See more: Russian strike on Izium: patrol police officer Iryna Baida and her husband killed. PHOTO