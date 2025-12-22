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Night attacks on Odesa: infrastructure facility damaged, one person wounded. PHOTOS
On the night of 22 December, Russian invaders damaged critical infrastructure in Odesa. Part of the district was left without electricity, and a man was injured.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the CMA, Serhii Lysak.
"A 30-year-old man was injured and taken to hospital with shrapnel wounds of moderate severity. Windows in a residential building were damaged. Utility services are working to eliminate the consequences, for which I am especially grateful," the report said.
Consequences of the enemy attack
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