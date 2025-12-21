Russian strike on Izium: patrol police officer Iryna Baida and her husband killed. PHOTO

Senior Lieutenant Iryna Baida, a patrol police officer with the Kramatorsk and Sloviansk battalion, died yesterday as a result of armed aggression by the Russian Federation.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the communications department of the National Police.

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Strike on Izyum

As noted, the tragic event occurred in the city of Izyum when the enemy struck the city.

"She was at home with her husband. The enemy mercilessly took the lives of the police officer and her husband right in their own home. Iryna was one of the first patrol officers in Kramatorsk and Sloviansk. Conscientious, diligent and loyal to her oath to the Ukrainian people, she was always there when her help was needed," the statement said.

See also: Russian troops shelled six settlements in the Kharkiv region: two dead, several wounded. PHOTOS

"The death of our colleague is an irreparable loss for her family, colleagues and the entire police community. This is yet another proof of the criminal actions of the aggressor state, which deliberately shells the civilian population and residential areas," the police added.

Iryna is survived by her 15-year-old son.

What preceded this?

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the Russians had launched an air strike on Izyum, killing a married couple and injuring a woman.

See also: Russian UAVs attacked four communities in the Kharkiv region within 24 hours: one person was killed, seven were injured, and fires broke out. PHOTO report