Russian troops shelled 6 settlements in Kharkiv region: two dead, several injured. PHOTO
Over the past day, 20 December 2025, six settlements in the Kharkiv region were hit by enemy strikes.
This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.
There are casualties
According to the Regional State Administration, two people were killed, and two others were injured as a result of the shelling.
A 49-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman were killed in the city of Izium, and a 64-year-old woman was injured; a 69-year-old man was injured in the village of Kivsharivka, Kupiansk district.
It is also noted that the enemy actively used various types of weapons in the Kharkiv region:
- 9 KABs;
- 4 UAVs of the Geran-2 type;
- 1 UAV (type to be determined).
Consequences
Civilian infrastructure was damaged and destroyed as a result of enemy attacks:
- In the Kupiansk district, a private house (Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi village) and 5 private houses (Velykyi Burluk village) were damaged.
- in the Izium district, an apartment building, private houses, a palace of culture, and 13 cars were damaged (Izium);
- In the Chuhuiv district, a recreation centre was damaged (village of Primorske).
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