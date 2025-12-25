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News Attacks on the energy sector
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On Christmas Eve, Russians attacked Ukraine’s energy infrastructure again: power outages in five regions

Russia strikes at energy sector on Christmas Day: what is known?

On Christmas Eve, Russian occupiers continued their attack on Ukraine's energy sector.

This was reported by the Ministry of Energy, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"As a result, consumers in Chernihiv, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv and Odesa regions are without power (in Odesa region, the power outages are due to previous shelling).

Energy specialists are doing everything possible to restore all damaged equipment and power to all consumers as soon as possible. Emergency repair work is continuing around the clock," the statement said.

Read more: Another strike on Odesa region: one dead, two wounded, infrastructure destroyed. PHOTO

Power outage

On 25 December, hourly power cut schedules and power restriction schedules for businesses will be applied in all regions of Ukraine.

Read more: Ruscists strike two districts of Kharkiv, targeting critical infrastructure, one injured (updated)

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