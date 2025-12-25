On Christmas Eve, Russians attacked Ukraine’s energy infrastructure again: power outages in five regions
On Christmas Eve, Russian occupiers continued their attack on Ukraine's energy sector.
This was reported by the Ministry of Energy, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
"As a result, consumers in Chernihiv, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv and Odesa regions are without power (in Odesa region, the power outages are due to previous shelling).
Energy specialists are doing everything possible to restore all damaged equipment and power to all consumers as soon as possible. Emergency repair work is continuing around the clock," the statement said.
Power outage
On 25 December, hourly power cut schedules and power restriction schedules for businesses will be applied in all regions of Ukraine.
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