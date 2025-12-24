Ruscists strike two districts of Kharkiv, targeting critical infrastructure, one injured (updated)

On the evening of Wednesday, December 24, Russian forces struck two districts of Kharkiv. The enemy targeted critical infrastructure facilities.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported this, Censor.NET writes.

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Aftermath of the attacks

In Kharkiv’s Slobidskyi district, Russians struck with a Molniia drone.

"We have information that an enemy Molniia-type UAV hit the Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv. Cars and windows in a high-rise building were damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties. Relevant services are working at the scene," Terekhov said.

Later, Terekhov reported a hit in Kharkiv’s Shevchenkivskyi district. A fire broke out at the site.

Update

Kharkiv Regional Military Administration (RMA) head Oleh Syniehubov said that, according to preliminary information, one person was injured as a result of the enemy strike on the Shevchenkivskyi district.

Read more: Emergency power cuts have been implemented in number of regions (updated)

Enemy targets critical infrastructure

"Today, all day long, the enemy has been striking critical infrastructure facilities that provide residents with heat and supply hot and cold water. The targets of the last two strikes in the Slobidskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts were also such facilities. The goal is clear: to destroy the energy island we have been building over the past years and try to plunge our city, all of us, into cold and darkness," the mayor wrote.

He added that specialists together with energy workers, are working around the clock to keep critical infrastructure in a condition where it will continue to supply heat, water and electricity.

Read more: Ruscists strike TPP near Kharkiv: one person killed, 13 injured (updated)