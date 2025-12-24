Ruscists strike TPP near Kharkiv: one person killed, 13 injured (updated)

A series of explosions rocked Kharkiv during the air raid alert. The enemy has attacked the suburbs.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

The Air Force warned of high-speed targets moving towards Kharkiv.

Mayor Terekhov reported explosions in the suburbs.

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, Syniehubov, the Russians are attacking the suburbs of Kharkiv.

Update

Later, the Regional Military Administration stated that one person had been killed as a result of the Russian strikes.

Eleven people were injured.

According to Mayor Terekhov, the Russians have attacked a TPP in the nearest suburbs of Kharkiv.

"This led to a significant drop in voltage in the city, which directly affected heat supply and public transport. Where technically possible, we are forced to switch to "energy island" mode to reduce the impact on Kharkiv residents.



Due to damage to the power system, the operation of electric transport in the Rohani, HKTZ, Nova Bavaria and Kholodna Hora districts has also been temporarily disrupted. Transport operators are already working to stabilise the situation.



Metro service has been restored.



Emergency power cuts have been introduced by 'Kharkivoblenergo'," he added.

As of 12:30 p.m., 13 people are known to have been injured and one person is reported dead.

See more: Enemy launched three strikes on Zaporizhzhia: three people injured (updated). VIDEO+PHOTOS