Enemy launched three strikes on Zaporizhzhia: three people injured (updated). VIDEO+PHOTOS

On the night of Wednesday, 24 December, Russian troops launched at least three enemy strikes on Zaporizhzhia.

This was reported on Telegram channel by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

According to the Regional Military Administration, garages and cars caught fire as a result of the enemy attack.

See more: Occupiers carried out nearly 600 strikes on Zaporizhzhia region in 24 hours: homes and vehicles damaged. PHOTOS

It later became known that two people were injured as a result of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia.

"The injured man and woman are receiving all the necessary assistance," Fedorov said.

Consequences







See more: Enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia: 4 people wounded, residential building damaged. VIDEO+PHOTOS

National Police data

According to law enforcement officials, several high-rise buildings, municipal and private vehicles, and an educational institution were damaged by Russian strikes.

A garage cooperative was also partially destroyed.







Updated information

Later, Fedorov clarified that the number of victims of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia was increasing.