Enemy launched three strikes on Zaporizhzhia: three people injured (updated). VIDEO+PHOTOS
On the night of Wednesday, 24 December, Russian troops launched at least three enemy strikes on Zaporizhzhia.
This was reported on Telegram channel by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
According to the Regional Military Administration, garages and cars caught fire as a result of the enemy attack.
It later became known that two people were injured as a result of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia.
"The injured man and woman are receiving all the necessary assistance," Fedorov said.
Consequences
National Police data
According to law enforcement officials, several high-rise buildings, municipal and private vehicles, and an educational institution were damaged by Russian strikes.
A garage cooperative was also partially destroyed.
Updated information
Later, Fedorov clarified that the number of victims of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia was increasing.
- Women aged 75 and 35 and a 46-year-old man sought medical attention.
- All victims are receiving the necessary assistance.
- At least 13 apartment buildings were damaged as a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia.
- Their windows were broken, and balconies and loggias were destroyed.
- Utility workers are already working at the sites of the destruction, and specialists from the district administrations are surveying the area to record all the damage.
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