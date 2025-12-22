Occupiers carried out nearly 600 strikes on Zaporizhzhia region in 24 hours: homes and vehicles damaged. PHOTOS

Over the past day, Russian forces launched 595 strikes on 21 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration head Ivan Fedorov said, Censor.NET reports.

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What weapons did Russia use?

Russian troops carried out one air strike on Zaliznychne.

A total of 344 UAVs of various types (mostly FPV drones) targeted Chervonodniprovka, Hryhorivka, Bilenke, Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Plavni, Stepove, Mali Shcherbaky, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Zelene, Varvarivka, Solodke, Dobropillia and Nove Zaporizhzhia.

Six MLRS attacks hit Prymorske, Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka and Dobropillia.

244 artillery strikes were recorded in Chervonodniprovka, Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Stepove, Mali Shcherbaky, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Zelene, Varvarivka, Solodke, Dobropillia, Nove Zaporizhzhia and Preobrazhenka.

Aftermath of enemy strikes

Over the past day, police recorded 12 reports of apartments, private homes, adjacent areas and residents’ vehicles damaged or destroyed.

Police and the Security Service of Ukraine documented the aftermath. Criminal proceedings have been opened into alleged war crimes.

No civilians were reported injured.









See more: In Zaporizhzhia, 35 people were wounded by enemy shelling, including children. VIDEO&PHOTOS