Ruscists struck five-storey building in Chernihiv with drone: one person killed, there are wounded. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Russian occupiers attacked a five-story building in Chernihiv with a drone.

This was reported by Censor.NET with link to Suspilne.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

The Air Force had previously warned of UAV movement towards Chernihiv.

Update

According to the head of the CMA, Bryzhynskyi, the Russians also struck a critical infrastructure facility.

Two people are preliminarily reported dead. Three people were wounded, including one child, the CMA head added.

As of 1:48 p.m., one person is known to have died and five are injured.

As of 2:00 p.m., it is known that one of the floors of the building has been destroyed.

Work is continuing to deal with the aftermath and extinguish the fire. Places are being prepared to relocate people.

The head of the Regional Military Administration, Chaus, later provided details of the attack.

"One person was killed, an 80-year-old woman. Eight others were injured. Three of them are in serious condition. These are preliminary figures.

A drone hit an apartment on the third floor. The destruction is significant," the statement said.

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