Russian attack: city cemetery and Alley of Heroes damaged in Cherkasy. VIDEO&PHOTOS. VIDEO&PHOTOS

On the evening of 24 December, on Christmas Eve, Russian invaders launched a missile strike on Cherkasy. Debris fell in the area of the city cemetery. The Alley of Heroes and more than 20 graves were damaged.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Mayor Anatolii Bondarenko.

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Debris and the blast wave also broke windows and damaged roofs in two educational institutions, one dormitory, two multi-storey buildings and two municipal enterprises in Cherkasy.

"Russia has once again struck at our memory. The city cemetery has been damaged, monuments to ordinary Cherkasy residents and the Alley of our Heroes have been destroyed. This has nothing to do with faith or humanity. This is done by those who do not have God in their hearts," the statement said.

Read more: Russia attacks Cherkasy region with missile: one injured, school and cemetery damaged

Consequences of the enemy attack

Photo: Suspilne Cherkasy/Anastasia Stolbova

Photo: Suspilne Cherkasy/Anastasia Stolbova

Photo: Suspilne Cherkasy/Anastasia Stolbova

Photo: Suspilne Cherkasy/Anastasia Stolbova

Photo: Suspilne Cherkasy/Anastasia Stolbova

Photo: Suspilne Cherkasy/Anastasia Stolbova

Photo: Suspilne Cherkasy/Anastasia Stolbova

Photo: Suspilne Cherkasy/Anastasia Stolbova

Photo: Suspilne Cherkasy/Anastasia Stolbova

Photo: Suspilne Cherkasy/Anastasia Stolbova

Photo: Suspilne Cherkasy/Anastasia Stolbova

Photo: Suspilne Cherkasy/Anastasia Stolbova

Read more: Night attack on Cherkasy: part of city was left without power, six people injured. PHOTO