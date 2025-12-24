Russia attacks Cherkasy region with missile: one injured, school and cemetery damaged

Today, on December 24, Russian forces launched a missile at the Cherkasy region, and air defense destroyed the target.

Cherkasy Regional Military Administration head Ihor Taburets reported this, Censor.NET says.

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Casualties

"Christmas Eve in the Cherkasy region began with an enemy attack. Air defense forces and assets neutralized a Russian missile in the Cherkasy district. We have one person injured. Fortunately, not seriously," the statement said.

Read more: Shelling in Kharkiv limits heating and hot water supply

Damage

According to preliminary data, the blast wave damaged:

an educational institution,

a garage cooperative,

a local cemetery.

Read more: Russia strikes critical infrastructure facility in Chernihiv: part of the city left without power

It is noted that the area inspection is ongoing. All necessary services are working.