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Russia attacks Cherkasy region with missile: one injured, school and cemetery damaged
Today, on December 24, Russian forces launched a missile at the Cherkasy region, and air defense destroyed the target.
Cherkasy Regional Military Administration head Ihor Taburets reported this, Censor.NET says.
Casualties
"Christmas Eve in the Cherkasy region began with an enemy attack. Air defense forces and assets neutralized a Russian missile in the Cherkasy district. We have one person injured. Fortunately, not seriously," the statement said.
Damage
According to preliminary data, the blast wave damaged:
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an educational institution,
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a garage cooperative,
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a local cemetery.
It is noted that the area inspection is ongoing. All necessary services are working.
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