Shelling in Kharkiv limits heating and hot water supply

As a result of missile strikes on energy infrastructure in Kharkiv, the capacity of one of the city’s heat supply facilities has significantly decreased.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the Kharkiv City Council and Kharkiv Heating Networks municipal utility company.

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Work is currently underway to assess the extent of the damage to the equipment and determine further steps for its restoration. As a result, hot water supply has been forcibly suspended for some consumers in Kholodnohirskyi, Novobavarskyi, Shevchenkivskyi and Kyivskyi districts.

It is noted that where technically possible, specialists are switching to autonomous heat supply sources. The temperature of the heat carrier has also been reduced for residents of the specified districts.

See more: Two people were killed and five more were injured as result of shelling in Kherson region. PHOTOS

"This step is necessary to ensure water circulation in the system and prevent the networks from freezing. After the scale of the damage is determined, emergency crews will begin restoration work," the statement said.

See more: Ruscists strike TPP near Kharkiv: one person killed, 13 injured (updated)

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