Shelling in Kharkiv limits heating and hot water supply
As a result of missile strikes on energy infrastructure in Kharkiv, the capacity of one of the city’s heat supply facilities has significantly decreased.
Censor.NET reports this, citing the Kharkiv City Council and Kharkiv Heating Networks municipal utility company.
Work is currently underway to assess the extent of the damage to the equipment and determine further steps for its restoration. As a result, hot water supply has been forcibly suspended for some consumers in Kholodnohirskyi, Novobavarskyi, Shevchenkivskyi and Kyivskyi districts.
It is noted that where technically possible, specialists are switching to autonomous heat supply sources. The temperature of the heat carrier has also been reduced for residents of the specified districts.
"This step is necessary to ensure water circulation in the system and prevent the networks from freezing. After the scale of the damage is determined, emergency crews will begin restoration work," the statement said.
Background
- Earlier, it was reported that a series of explosions was heard in Kharkiv during an air raid alert.
- According to Mayor Ihor Terekhov, Russians attacked a thermal power plant in the nearest suburb of Kharkiv.
- As of 12:30 p.m., 13 people were reported injured and one person killed.
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