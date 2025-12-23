Russia strikes critical infrastructure facility in Chernihiv: part of the city left without power

On 23 December, Russian forces struck a critical infrastructure facility in the Chernihiv region, causing a fire and a power outage.

This was reported by Head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known?

"The enemy attacked a critical infrastructure facility," the statement said.

A fire broke out at the scene. No one was injured.

Read more: Russian Federation does not have capacity to launch large-scale offensive on Chernihiv region, - General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine

Part of Chernihiv left without power

According to Chernihivoblenergo, the Russian attack left part of Chernihiv without electricity.

"ATTENTION: POWER OUTAGES DUE TO ENEMY ATTACKS. Dear customers! A ruscists` strike damaged a key energy facility in Chernihiv district. Part of Chernihiv city is without power. Please remain calm and follow personal safety measures!" the company said.

Read more: Slavutych residents warned of citywide power outage tomorrow from 8:00 to 24:00

Energy workers will begin emergency repair and restoration work as soon as the security situation allows, the statement said.