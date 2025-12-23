Russia strikes critical infrastructure facility in Chernihiv: part of the city left without power
On 23 December, Russian forces struck a critical infrastructure facility in the Chernihiv region, causing a fire and a power outage.
This was reported by Head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, Censor.NET reports.
What is known?
"The enemy attacked a critical infrastructure facility," the statement said.
A fire broke out at the scene. No one was injured.
Part of Chernihiv left without power
According to Chernihivoblenergo, the Russian attack left part of Chernihiv without electricity.
"ATTENTION: POWER OUTAGES DUE TO ENEMY ATTACKS. Dear customers! A ruscists` strike damaged a key energy facility in Chernihiv district. Part of Chernihiv city is without power. Please remain calm and follow personal safety measures!" the company said.
Energy workers will begin emergency repair and restoration work as soon as the security situation allows, the statement said.
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