Russian Federation does not have capacity to launch large-scale offensive on Chernihiv region, - General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine

As of December 2025, Russia does not have the capacity to launch a large-scale offensive on the Chernihiv region.

As reported by Censor.NET with a link to LIGA.net, this was announced by the Main Communications Directorate of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Statement by the military

The General Staff noted that, based on an assessment of the situation, the directions of concentration of main efforts and the forces and means deployed by them, the possibility of large-scale offensive actions by the Russian Federation on the territory of the Chernihiv region is considered unlikely in the short term.

They also reported that there have been no signs of the formation of strike groups or significant changes in their composition and numbers over the past three months. Defense forces are monitoring the operational situation around the city of Chernihiv.

Currently, Russian troops are focusing their efforts on shelling the border areas of the Chernihiv region, using KABs, MLRS, artillery, and various types of drones.

At the same time, they noted that the threat of hostile sabotage and reconnaissance groups remains.

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The General Staff called the threats from Russian propagandists an element of information warfare aimed at putting pressure on Ukrainian society and weakening Ukraine's position in the negotiations.

The military assured that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are continuously improving the existing defense system, in particular, by increasing the number of engineering barriers and anti-drone protection of routes.

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