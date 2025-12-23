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Slavutych residents warned of citywide power outage tomorrow from 8:00 to 24:00
The town of Slavutych in the Chernihiv region will be completely without electricity tomorrow from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m.
Chernihivoblenergo reported this, Censor.NET says.
What is known?
"Dear customers in Slavutych! On December 24, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m., electricity supply in the town will be switched off to carry out scheduled maintenance," the statement said.
Background:
- As a reminder, a massive Russian attack overnight on December 23 left Rivne, Ternopil and Khmelnytskyi regions almost completely without power.
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