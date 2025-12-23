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Slavutych residents warned of citywide power outage tomorrow from 8:00 to 24:00

Slavutych to be without power on Dec. 24 from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m.

The town of Slavutych in the Chernihiv region will be completely without electricity tomorrow from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m.

Chernihivoblenergo reported this, Censor.NET says.

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What is known?

"Dear customers in Slavutych! On December 24, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m., electricity supply in the town will be switched off to carry out scheduled maintenance," the statement said.

Slavutych to be without power on Dec. 24 from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m.

Read more: Team of power engineers in Dnipro attacked by residents of buildings whose electricity had not been cut off earlier

Background:

Read more: In case of frost, severe restrictions on electricity supply are possible: where situation to be most difficult

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Kyiv region (995) Slavutych (17) energy outages (388) Chernihiv region (497) Vyshhorodskyy district (51)
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