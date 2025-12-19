Team of power engineers in Dnipro attacked by residents of buildings whose electricity had not been cut off earlier

In Dnipro, a team of power engineers was repeatedly attacked by residents of buildings on Akademika Yanhelia Street. The incidents resulted in bodily harm to an employee of the power company and delays in restoring power supply.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the "Central Energy Company".

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"Dear consumers, we would like to inform you that while performing their duties, the operational response team of PJSC 'PEEM 'TSEK' was repeatedly attacked by residents of buildings on Akademika Yanhelia Street, which had not previously been disconnected due to their location on a line with critical infrastructure, and are now being disconnected manually," the statement said.

Read more: Due to night attacks by Russian Federation, there is no electricity supply in Mykolaiv and Kharkiv regions, - Ukrenergo

Bodily harm caused

Unfortunately, it came to physical violence resulting in bodily harm and damage to our employee's personal property. These incidents also caused a significant delay in restoring power supply to sub-station 5.2.

The reason for the attack on energy workers in Dnipro

We would like to inform the residents of these buildings that the fact that their buildings are located on critical infrastructure lines does not give them any privileged status, therefore PJSC 'PEEM 'TSEK' will take all necessary measures to disconnect these buildings on an equal basis with other residents of the city.

Read more: Ukraine to reduce duration of power outage schedules, - Svyrydenko

Wrote a complaint to the police

We also warn the residents of the buildings who carried out these attacks that the materials have been submitted to the National Police for the initiation of criminal proceedings in accordance with the current legislation of Ukraine.