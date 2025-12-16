Ukraine to reduce duration of power outage schedules, - Svyrydenko

Ukraine plans to reduce the duration of power outages for residential and industrial consumers by revising the list of critical infrastructure facilities.

This was announced by Ukrainian Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko, according to Censor.NET.

According to her, officials managed to free up at least 800 MW of electrical power. "This will reduce the duration of power outages for people and industry," Svyrydenko said.

The Prime Minister clarified that two categories of consumers were excluded from the lists: facilities with a capacity of less than 100 kW, as well as those to which other consumers were connected, which, for the sake of fair distribution of electricity, should be subject to general restrictions.

Certain non-critical ancillary load consumers will be transferred to the general power cut schedule.

At the same time, Svyrydenko emphasized that the review does not apply to key hospitals, life support facilities, and defense industry enterprises.

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