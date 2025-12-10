Due to night attacks by Russian Federation, there is no electricity supply in Mykolaiv and Kharkiv regions, - Ukrenergo

As a result of nighttime strikes by the Russian Federation on energy infrastructure, consumers in the Mykolaiv and Kharkiv regions remain without electricity in the morning.

This was reported by Ukrenergo, according to Censor.NET.

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The company noted that repair crews are already working on site and are trying to restore power to all customers as quickly as possible.

Ukrenergo reminds that power restriction schedules for industrial enterprises and hourly power cuts for domestic consumers are currently in effect. The company has not specified the extent of the restrictions.

As of 9:30 a.m., electricity consumption was 1.1% higher than the previous day. This was explained by fewer forced outages in some regions. The company urged citizens to save electricity and, if possible, to shift energy-intensive processes to nighttime hours.

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