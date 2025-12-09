Cabinet of Ministers adopts series of decisions to improve electricity supply for households – Svyrydenko

Russian shelling has damaged generation facilities, grids and transmission systems, creating a difficult situation in Ukraine’s power system. The government has adopted a number of measures to improve electricity supply for the population.

Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko reported this, Censor.NET informs.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Revision of critical infrastructure facility lists

Regional military administrations (RMAs) have two days to update the actual lists of critical infrastructure facilities.

Power cuts will not affect hospitals, schools, vital public services or defence industry enterprises – they will remain fully supplied with electricity.

Consumers that are not critically important under current conditions must be removed from these lists.

The freed-up electricity volumes will be allocated to household consumers.

Oversight will be provided by the Ministry of Energy and the State Energy Supervision Inspectorate.

Reducing electricity consumption by government bodies and municipal enterprises

RMAs, local self-government bodies and municipal entities must minimise non-essential consumption:

additional illumination of buildings, decorative lighting, garlands and outdoor advertising are not a priority;

street lighting and lighting on roads with high accident rates must be maintained – the relevant list will be determined by the Interior Ministry and the National Police;

these saving measures do not apply to electricity from own generation sources (generators, cogeneration units, etc.).

Read more: Most difficult energy situation after night strikes in Chernihiv and Donetsk regions, - "Ukrenergo"

Maximising the use of all distributed generation units

The Ministry of Energy, the Ministry for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development and the RMAs must ensure that all gas-piston, gas-turbine, diesel, petrol and cogeneration units operate at full capacity.

All technical issues preventing electricity from being fed into the grid must be promptly resolved.

All existing cogeneration units must be put into operation – the relevant decision was adopted last week.

Authorisation for electricity imports by state-owned companies

The government has authorised electricity imports for:

state-owned companies;

enterprises in which the state holds 50% or more.

Read more: Most difficult energy situation after night strikes in Chernihiv and Donetsk regions, - "Ukrenergo"