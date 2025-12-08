Most difficult energy situation after night strikes in Chernihiv and Donetsk regions, - "Ukrenergo"

Following massive night-time strikes by the Russian Federation on energy infrastructure, the most challenging situation has been reported in the Chernihiv and Donetsk regions.

This was reported by Vitalii Zaichenko, head of the board of "Ukrenergo", according to Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine.

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Chernihiv

According to Zaichenko, on Saturday night, the Russians attacked energy facilities in the Poltava and Chernihiv regions. Chernihiv region remains one of the regions with the most damage.

"Chernihiv region is one of the most difficult areas in the energy system. The enemy strikes energy facilities there almost every day," Zaichenko said.

Read more: It will take weeks to improve power situation after Russian attack, - Ukrenergo

Donetsk region

He also noted that Donetsk region has suffered significant damage: "It is probably the hardest hit area right now. Power outages continue, and repair crews are working."

Poltava region

In Poltava region, most of the restoration work has already been completed, and the region has returned to the nationwide power cut schedule.

Read more: Emergency power cuts introduced in six regions of Ukraine

What preceded this?

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russian troops had attacked energy infrastructure in Poltava and Chernihiv regions.

Due to enemy shelling of energy infrastructure, consumers in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, and Chernihiv regions remain without electricity as of this morning.

See more: Enemy launched combined strike on Kremenchuk: there are interruptions in electricity, water and heat supply. PHOTO