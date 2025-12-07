Enemy launched combined strike on Kremenchuk: there are interruptions in electricity, water and heat supply. PHOTO

On the night of Sunday, 7 December 2025, Russian troops launched a massive combined strike on infrastructure facilities in Kremenchuk, Poltava region.

This was reported by the city's mayor, Vitaliy Maletskiy, on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

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What is already known?

According to him, official and confirmed information about the consequences will be released by the regional military administration after the situation has been assessed.

"Currently, there are interruptions in electricity, water and heat supply in some areas of the city. All city services are working around the clock to restore critical systems as quickly as possible," the mayor emphasised.

See also: Enemy attacks Poltava region with missiles, explosions in Kremenchuk

"I ask everyone to stay in safe places, follow safety rules and not publish photos or videos of the consequences of the strikes - this is a matter of our common safety," he appealed to the city residents.

What preceded this?

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that an air raid alert had been declared throughout Ukraine. A MiG-31K take-off was recorded. High-speed targets were flying towards Kremenchuk. Also, according to the Air Force, the city was attacked by drones.

See also: The Czech Republic scrambled its helicopters in Poland during a massive Russian attack on Ukraine