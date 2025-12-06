Enemy is attacking Poltava region with missiles, explosions in Kremenchuk

The enemy is attacking Ukraine again with missiles after a massive nighttime attack.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.

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Initially, there were reports of missiles being fired toward the Poltava region.

"A winged missile on Kremenchuk from Poltava region," the Air Force said.

According to local residents, two explosions rocked Kremenchuk.

Read on Censor.NET: 30 out of 51 missiles destroyed, 585 enemy drones neutralized, hits in 29 locations, - Air Force

There is currently no information about the consequences of the enemy attack.

"R continues to move towards Kropyvnytskyi," the PS added.