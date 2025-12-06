3 930 12
Enemy is attacking Poltava region with missiles, explosions in Kremenchuk
The enemy is attacking Ukraine again with missiles after a massive nighttime attack.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.
Initially, there were reports of missiles being fired toward the Poltava region.
"A winged missile on Kremenchuk from Poltava region," the Air Force said.
According to local residents, two explosions rocked Kremenchuk.
There is currently no information about the consequences of the enemy attack.
"R continues to move towards Kropyvnytskyi," the PS added.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password