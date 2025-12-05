Emergency power cuts introduced in six regions of Ukraine

Emergency power cuts are currently in place in Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk and part of Kirovohrad region. Previously published power outage schedules in these regions have been temporarily suspended.

As reported by Censor.NET, the press services of the Energy Ministry and Ukrenergo said the power cuts will be lifted as soon as the situation in the power system stabilises.

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Due to overnight Russian attacks on energy infrastructure, as of this morning residents of Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk and Odesa regions remain without electricity. Repair work is under way at the damaged facilities.

Across Ukraine on 5 December, hourly power cut schedules are in force, along with capacity restrictions for industrial customers and businesses, ranging from 0.5 to three groups.

"You can check the timing of outages for your address on the official pages of your regional power distribution company," Ukrenergo stressed.

The company also urges Ukrainians, where possible, to shift energy-intensive activities to night-time hours after 10:00 p.m., and notes that the situation in the power system may change.

Read more: Situation in power system: duration of outages has been reduced - Ministry of Energy

Attacks on energy infrastructure in November

On the night of 7–8 November 2025, Russian invaders carried out a massive combined strike on energy facilities. The Energy Ministry said the attack was one of the largest, with the following facilities hit:

thermal and other power plants;

thermal and other power plants;

substations;

power generation and transmission facilities.

Over the following month, the consequences of the strikes were recorded in Kyiv, Poltava, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad and other regions.

Over the month, between October and early November, more than 150 missiles and over 2,000 drones were launched at energy facilities, according to the Energy Ministry.

Read more: Russia attacks energy facility in Sumy region, electrician hospitalized – Ministry of Energy