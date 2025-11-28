Situation in power system: duration of outages has been reduced - Ministry of Energy

Following Russian attacks, repairs are continuing at energy facilities. Updated hourly schedules and power restriction schedules are in effect in Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ministry of Energy.

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"Today, in all regions of Ukraine, from 00:00 to 23:59, hourly power cuts and power restriction schedules are in effect for industrial consumers and businesses," the statement said.

Electricity consumption

As of 9:30 a.m. on November 28, electricity consumption was 2.3% higher than at the same time the previous day (Thursday), according to Ukrenergo.

Read more: Enemy attacked energy facilities. Emergency power cuts implemented in three regions (updated)

Reasons for growth:

temperature drop in a number of regions;

High cloud cover across most of the country, reducing the efficiency of residential solar power stations.

accordingly, more load on the overall network.

Yesterday, November 27, the daily peak consumption occurred in the evening. It was 1.4% higher than the evening maximum on November 26.

The reason for the increase is a reduction in the scope of restrictive measures, which allowed consumers to use more electricity.

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