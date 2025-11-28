ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11547 visitors online
News Power outages
1 731 10

Situation in power system: duration of outages has been reduced - Ministry of Energy

Updated outage schedules: outage duration reduced

Following Russian attacks, repairs are continuing at energy facilities. Updated hourly schedules and power restriction schedules are in effect in Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ministry of Energy.

Read more on our Telegram channel

"Today, in all regions of Ukraine, from 00:00 to 23:59, hourly power cuts and power restriction schedules are in effect for industrial consumers and businesses," the statement said.

Electricity consumption

As of 9:30 a.m. on November 28, electricity consumption was 2.3% higher than at the same time the previous day (Thursday), according to Ukrenergo.

Read more: Enemy attacked energy facilities. Emergency power cuts implemented in three regions (updated)

Reasons for growth:

  • temperature drop in a number of regions;

  • High cloud cover across most of the country, reducing the efficiency of residential solar power stations.

  • accordingly, more load on the overall network.

Yesterday, November 27, the daily peak consumption occurred in the evening. It was 1.4% higher than the evening maximum on November 26.

The reason for the increase is a reduction in the scope of restrictive measures, which allowed consumers to use more electricity.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Author: 

electric power (615) Ukrenergo (297) Ministry of Energy (235) energy outages (372)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 