Enemy attacked energy facilities. Emergency power cuts implemented in three regions (updated)

Over the past day, Russian troops have struck energy facilities in several regions of Ukraine. As a result of these attacks, local power outages have been observed in some regions as of this morning.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ministry of Energy.

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Emergency repair work is continuing non-stop, with energy companies working to restore power to the population and critical infrastructure as soon as possible.

Emergency power cuts in the Kharkiv region and schedules across Ukraine

According to data from Ukrenergo, electricity consumption remains high. To stabilize the situation in the energy system, emergency power cuts have been implemented in the Kharkiv region.

Today, from midnight to 11:59 p.m., the following measures are in effect in all regions of Ukraine:

hourly power outage schedules,

power restriction schedules for industrial consumers and businesses.

Current schedules are posted on the official websites of regional distribution system operators. Follow the pages of your region's power company for updates on changes in energy supply.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: dead, wounded and destruction of residential and administrative buildings. PHOTO

Three regions remain under power restrictions

Emergency power cuts have been introduced in the Sumy, Kharkiv and Poltava regions, according to NEC "Ukrenergo".

The company says that the emergency restrictions were imposed due to the consequences of previous rocket and drone strikes by Russian troops on energy infrastructure.

"The previously published power outage schedules are currently not in effect. Energy specialists are working to restore a stable power supply as soon as possible," the statement said.

"Ukrenergo" emphasised that emergency power cuts will be cancelled as soon as the situation in the power system stabilises.

Read more: Enemy attacked energy facilities, there are local power outages - Ministry of Energy