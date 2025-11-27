Day in Donetsk region: dead, wounded and destruction of residential and administrative buildings. PHOTO
As of the morning of 27 November, Russians had shelled settlements in Donetsk Oblast 23 times. There are dead and wounded, houses and administrative buildings have been damaged, and 126 people, including 20 children, have been evacuated.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin.
Pokrovsk district
An administrative building and a car repair shop were damaged in Dobropillia.
Kramatorsk district
In Sloviansk, seven private houses, two high-rise buildings and a shop were damaged.
Two people were wounded in Kramatorsk. One person was wounded in Iverske, Novodonetsk community.
One person was killed in Druzhkivka, two high-rise buildings and two non-residential buildings were damaged; one person was wounded in Torske, a house was damaged.
Bakhmut district
Four houses were damaged in Siversk.
Evacuation of the population
In total, the Russians shelled settlements in Donetsk region 23 times in 24 hours. 126 people, including 20 children, were evacuated from the front line.
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