Day in Donetsk region: dead, wounded and destruction of residential and administrative buildings. PHOTO

As of the morning of 27 November, Russians had shelled settlements in Donetsk Oblast 23 times. There are dead and wounded, houses and administrative buildings have been damaged, and 126 people, including 20 children, have been evacuated.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin.

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Pokrovsk district

An administrative building and a car repair shop were damaged in Dobropillia.

Kramatorsk district

In Sloviansk, seven private houses, two high-rise buildings and a shop were damaged.

Two people were wounded in Kramatorsk. One person was wounded in Iverske, Novodonetsk community.

One person was killed in Druzhkivka, two high-rise buildings and two non-residential buildings were damaged; one person was wounded in Torske, a house was damaged.

See more: Day in Sumy region: nearly 70 shellings and UAV strikes, one dead and several wounded. PHOTO

Bakhmut district

Four houses were damaged in Siversk.

Evacuation of the population

In total, the Russians shelled settlements in Donetsk region 23 times in 24 hours. 126 people, including 20 children, were evacuated from the front line.







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