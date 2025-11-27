Day in Sumy region: nearly 70 shellings and UAV strikes, one dead and several wounded. PHOTO
Over the past day, the Sumy region has again come under heavy fire from Russian troops. Thirty-four settlements in the region were hit by various types of weapons. Nearly 70 shellings were recorded.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, and the regional police.
During the night, Russian troops attacked Krolevets with strike UAVs. A 53-year-old local resident was killed in the attack .
Destruction and damage to civilian infrastructure has been recorded in various districts in the region:
- Verkhnia Syrovatka - private homes.
- Sumy - private residential buildings, non-residential premises;
- Korovyntsi - private residential building;
- Popivka – civil infrastructure facility;
- Shalyhyne – private property destroyed;
- Zno-Novhorod – residential building damaged; according to updated information, a civilian infrastructure facility was also damaged the day before.
Also, as a result of Russian attacks in the Velykopysarivka district, a 45-year-old woman was wounded and is being treated on an outpatient basis.
In the morning, the enemy attacked a civilian car in the Sumy region
Near the Zno-Novhorod district, a Russian drone targeted and hit a forester's service vehicle. The forester's assistant was wounded.
The 37-year-old man is currently undergoing examination at the hospital. His condition is stable.
Consequences of enemy shelling
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