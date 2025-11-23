Enemy attacked Sumy region: rescuer was wounded and fire station building was damaged. PHOTOS

Last night, Russia continued to attack communities in the Sumy region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Sumy RMA.

According to the RMA, a 45-year-old rescuer was injured in the Znob-Novgorod district.

Medics are providing him with the necessary assistance, and his life is not in danger.

"The enemy's strikes caused fires in the Shostka and Sumy district. Some of the fires have been extinguished, while firefighting continues in certain areas," the report said.

The attacks caused damage to non-residential buildings and vehicles in the three communities mentioned above.

Strike on the fire and rescue unit

According to the State Emergency Service, a building and equipment belonging to the fire and rescue unit were damaged in the Shostka district as a result of a strike on one of the settlements.

One rescuer with a preliminary diagnosis of "acoustic trauma" was hospitalised.

In another settlement in the Shostka district, a non-residential building caught fire due to an attack by a Russian UAV. Rescuers extinguished the fire.

In Sumy, State Emergency Service employees inspected the site of the strike. Damage was recorded in both the residential sector and the non-residential building.







